McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $79,981,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

SYY stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 7,368,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

