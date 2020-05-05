McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $9.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

