McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.81. The company has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

