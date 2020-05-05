McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

ECL traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.32. 1,092,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.