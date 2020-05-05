McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.4% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $9.60 on Tuesday, hitting $336.32. 1,139,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

