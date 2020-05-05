McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

