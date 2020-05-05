MediBloc [QRC20] Trading Down 14.4% This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.02749011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00526772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00679288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00081361 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00496432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

