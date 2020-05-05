MEG Energy’s (MEG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.20.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.59 million and a PE ratio of -16.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

