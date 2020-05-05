Megacoin (MEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Megacoin has a market cap of $104,063.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00520822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,676,019 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.