Melon (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00036881 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitsane and Bittrex. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $28,348.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.02294533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00187306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00068852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

