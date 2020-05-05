Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $178.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $295,682.25 and approximately $178.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00057467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00895786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00277141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000692 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

