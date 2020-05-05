Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.54 on Tuesday, reaching $620.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,707. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $530.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.69.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.00.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

