Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,943.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,830 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 583,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

