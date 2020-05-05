Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

MRK stock traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €104.90 ($121.98). 245,058 shares of the stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €95.96 and its 200-day moving average is €106.70.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

