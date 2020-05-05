MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Monday.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,074. MERCK KGAA/S has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

About MERCK KGAA/S

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

