Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

MCY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,326. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCY. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

