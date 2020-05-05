Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Purchases $52,080.00 in Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00.

Meridian Bank stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRBK. DA Davidson cut their target price on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

