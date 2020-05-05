Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.19. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

MESA opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.