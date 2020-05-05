MetaHash Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,992,415,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,163,595 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

