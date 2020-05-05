Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.74 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003261 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a market cap of $19.30 million and $2.74 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

