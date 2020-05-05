MetaMorph Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $64,076.07 and $23,228.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.03733169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00057806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.