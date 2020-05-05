Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, CoinBene and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.28 or 0.02318382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00079738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,119,709 coins and its circulating supply is 78,119,605 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC, TOPBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

