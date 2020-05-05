Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MXCYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Metso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

