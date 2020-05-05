MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,264. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

