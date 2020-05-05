MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 215,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

