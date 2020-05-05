MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 4.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of MGIC Investment worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,244,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

