M&G’s (MNG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.88)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.40 ($3.08).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of £113.95 ($149.89).

In related news, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.