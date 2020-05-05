Michael Raab Sells 15,941 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $3,515.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,364. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

