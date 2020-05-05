Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

