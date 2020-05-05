Microsoft (MSFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $192.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $162.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

4/27/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

4/15/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/3/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $183.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

4/2/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $199.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

MSFT stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,768,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,270,211. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.