Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.79. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

NERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

