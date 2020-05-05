Mizuho Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $112.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. 5,324,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,411. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

