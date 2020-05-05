MKM Partners Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $59.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $96,511,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,473,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after buying an additional 1,486,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after buying an additional 1,005,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,495,000 after purchasing an additional 886,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.