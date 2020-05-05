MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 5,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 391,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,775. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

