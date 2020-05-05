Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

