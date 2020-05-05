Mobius Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, BitMart and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Mobius has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $861.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02292666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00067977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, BitMart, Stellarport, GOPAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

