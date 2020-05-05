Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.24 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.31 EPS.

Model N stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 301,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $958.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.00. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In related news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

