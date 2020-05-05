Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.41% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. 1,347,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

