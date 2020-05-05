Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $42.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,369.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $907.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock valued at $103,720,918. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

