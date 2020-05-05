Monarch (MT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Monarch has a total market cap of $46,682.70 and $9.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Monarch has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,527,668 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

