Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price to $55.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 790,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,284. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,700. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

