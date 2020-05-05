Monolith Market Cap Achieves $4.70 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $2,237.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03763688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008566 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

