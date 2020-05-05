Monro Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

