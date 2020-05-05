Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

MNST traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

