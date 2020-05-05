Montag & Caldwell LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,257 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

