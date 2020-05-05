Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MR opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 4.01. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

