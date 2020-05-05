Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $62.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 438,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,578. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 9.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

