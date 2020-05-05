Morgan Stanley Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $131.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,227,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,426. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.