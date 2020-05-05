Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $43.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,622. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

