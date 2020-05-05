Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.38% of Morningstar worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,313. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,953,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,394 shares of company stock valued at $21,287,793. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

